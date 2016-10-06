Trump gaining ground to turn Pennsylvania red

A democratic presidential candidate has won Pennsylvania in the last six elections. Despite recent polls showing Hillary Clinton with a lead over Donald Trump in the Keystone State, it is still considered a battleground state.

Many parts of the state are will undeniably vote blue on November 8th, especially in Philadelphia.

In 2008, 83% of the vote went to President Obama. That number increased to 85% in 2012. Clinton will bank on that large turnout to clinch the state's 20 electoral votes.

"She will make the best president," said Clinton supporter Anita Hill. "I'll be out there as soon as the polls open."

However, beyond the big city lights, strongholds for Donald Trump start to emerge. Many of the supports are blue collar workers.

Foreign competition and new technology wiped out many jobs in this part of the country, and communities have struggled to recover.

Trump Mark Mesaros said, "At least he wants to try to bring jobs back to America instead of shipping them out and letting them build stuff overseas."

JWF Industries, a steel factory in rural Pennsylvania, is an example of the frustration of blue collar workers who are turning to Trump in the election.

CEO Bill Polacek says 75% of his employees are registered democrats, but 90% will vote for Trump in the election.

"He is not a politician so nobody is in his back pocket," Polacek said. "He doesn't have special interest groups that are going to guide what he is going to do."

Pennsylvania has been loyal to democrats since 1992, but many voters say this year, it's about the candidate not the party.

