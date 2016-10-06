Findlay police looking for vehicle break-in subject

The Findlay police are asking the public's help in identifying a man involved in several vehicle break-ins early Friday morning.

Findlay police say the man broke into several cars in the area of N. Main Street and East Foulke Avenue.

Police ask that if anyone recognizes the subject, they are urged to call 419-424-7150.

