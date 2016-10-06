Man accused of holding 13-year-old captive to be formally charged with rape

The man accused of holding his step-daughter captive in the basement of his north Toledo home will be back in court Thursday to be formally charged with rape.

Timothy Ciboro and his son Esten were arrested back in May, after the 13-year-old escaped from what she describes as a horrific situation.

Now, just weeks before their trial is set to begin, new charges are being brought against them.

Esten is accused of raping the 13-year-old girl numerous times. Timothy is also accused of raping the 13-year-old, and one of her siblings.

On Wednesday, Esten pleaded not guilty and waived his right to an attorney, meaning he will represent himself.

Timothy is expected to do the same during his arraignment at 2 p.m.

The Ciboro's trial is set for October 31.

