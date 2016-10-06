Mike Bell encourages voters to pass 3/4% tax levy renewal

Former Mayor Mike Bell held a small press conference Thursday to discuss the three-quarter percent tax levy Toledoans will be voting on Nov. 8.

Since he announced his campaign for Lucas County Commissioner, Bell has not had many press events. But he feels strongly about stressing the importance of voters passing the levy renewal.

Bell spoke from experience at the conference and on Facebook.

He was a firefighter during the last lay-off when the levy renewal was not passed.

He said the money directly affects the employment of roughly 250 Toledo police officers and 250 firefighters. That loss would directly affect people who live in the county.

Bell stressed voters' need to see that the levy is of bipartisan support.



"Anybody that would be against this levy that's an elected official in this area would be crazy," said Bell, republican candidate for county commissioner. "I don't think on this particular issue you're going to find a difference just for the standpoint that everybody wants this particular city to do well."

Find more information about the three-quarter percent levy, along with other major levies on the November ballot here.

