Toledo pools cost $45k, Mayor says good for community

Despite Toledo's mayor saying she didn't want to use taxpayer dollars to fund city pools, they wound up costing the city $45,000 to run over the 2016 summer.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson says the positive outweighs the negative, as the pools provided a safe place for thousands of kids to play.

According to a city document, the pools cost a total of $192,284.00. The city received $127,725 in donations, and $19,547 in admission fees. That leaves $45,012 left over.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson says the pools are being paid for through cost-savings in other areas of the budget.

"I'm not happy about the shortfall that we had, but I think overall it's important to do things to benefit our citizens, and this, I think, is a benefit to them," said Mayor Hicks-Hudson.

To prepare for opening the pools next year, the Mayor says they'll work to raise money earlier and apply for gr ant money.

For a complete breakdown of the costs, click here.

