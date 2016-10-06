Ramada liquidation sales starts Thursday

New life could soon be on its way to west Toledo, with the Ramada Hotel on Secor at Westgate set to be demolished.

But before demolition happens, hotel owners are selling everything inside.

The sale starts Thursday at 10 a.m. at the hotel, and will continue for three weeks.

We're told the owners will eventually rebuild the hotel.

A Whole Foods store and another hotel are also heading to the area.

