Toledo flights to and from Florida canceled ahead of Hurricane Matthew

With deadly Hurricane Matthew on its way to Florida, Allegiant Air has canceled several flights to and from the state, including ones coming and going from the Toledo Express Airport.

Local flights affected include:

Flight 794 - Orlando Sanford to Toledo

Flight 795 - Toledo to Orlando Sanford

Both were scheduled for October 7.

The Allegiant Customer Care Team will be contacting all affected passengers.

For a full list of canceled flights, click here.

