Local teachers participate in statewide walk-in to urge education reform

Local teachers participated in a statewide walk-in Thursday. Teacher unions say it's all about providing children with a better education.

Teachers across Ohio, including here in Toledo, came together to urge lawmakers to reform education.

Fifteen minutes before school started Thursday, teachers, parents and community leaders gathered to celebrate schools.

Teachers are also spreading the message online, using the hashtag #walkinOct6.

ESSA - chance to improve education for our children. Stand up for change #walkinOct6 b/c the status quo is failing our children @mcropper1 pic.twitter.com/J4MEWTL54U — Kevin Dalton (@Kdalton250) October 2, 2016

Clay High School teachers stand together to call for an end to punitive testing culture. #walkinOct6. @AFTunion pic.twitter.com/HzGiXum2mP — Melissa Cropper (@mcropper1) October 6, 2016

Their focus is to highlight and raise awareness of the opportunity of improving education through the Every Student Succeeds Act or ESSA.

The ESSA gives the opportunity to focus on meeting all students needs and ending a culture of excessive testing.

Teachers say it's a step forward in education, puts our kids first and provides teacher support.

Classes were not interrupted by the walk-in.

