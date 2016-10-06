Michigan AG charges man with threatening cops on Facebook

TRENTON, Mich. (AP) - A Detroit man has been charged with making threats on Facebook against police officers.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and Detroit's police chief announced charges Wednesday against Nheru Littleton. They say he used social media in July to encourage the killing of white officers after the fatal shooting of five officers in Dallas.

Detroit Chief James Craig says a threat against an officer is a "threat against our entire community." The 40-year-old Littleton is charged with using a computer to commit a crime and making a threat of terrorism.

The status of his court appearance in Trenton and identity of his lawyer weren't immediately known.

In August, Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy had declined to file charges, citing evidence problems and other issues.

