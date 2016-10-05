Toledo Temporary Tax: Your questions answered

WTOL 11 asked what our viewers wanted to know about Toledo's temporary income tax and we have the answers to some of those questions.

George Sarantou, city finance director, sat down to answer your questions. The question we saw repeated several times on our Facebook page was essentially this: Why is this a tax temporary if it's so important to fund police and fire?

"So the citizens can grade us, they can issue a grade card. If they feel we are doing a good job and we are being good stewards of providing public safety, cause that's really what the three-quarter percent is all about," said Sarantou.

Sarantou says the temporary tax only pays for a part of public safety, which takes up the majority of the budget as a whole.

"You take the fire budget - it's $70 million. You take the police budget - $80 million," said Sarantou. "That is essentially $150 million, this tax only produce $57 million of the $150 million that we need."

What about raises? Will the temporary tax pay for a bump in someone's salary?

"Not to my knowledge," said Sarantou. "I mean, you know, we have a very, very tight budget."

Another asked if declaring bankruptcy made sense for Toledo? Sarantou says the city is doing well economically, with projects like ProMedica.

"To go into bankruptcy would be the craziest thing for any city; we are not even close to that," said Sarantou.

Sarantou says police and fire will take a hit if this levy doesn't pass because they have the most employees and therefore cost the most money.

Toledo has a permanent tax of 1.5 percent, and a temporary tax of three-quarters a percent. The temporary tax is renewable every four years, and is on the ballot this November.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.