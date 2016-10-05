Toledo chapter of American Red Cross sends volunteer to assist with Hurricane Matthew

Ohio chapters of the American Red Cross have sent volunteers to locations along the coast, ahead of the storm, including the chapter in Toledo.

"Getting boots on the ground, and getting them communicating, and mobilizing. And pulling together the supplies that they need gives us a little better of a position," said Rachel Hepner-Zawodny, executive director of the Northwest Ohio Chapter.

So far they have sent one volunteer to Myrtle Beach, but more volunteers could be sent out in the next few days.

"This is what we do. I mean this is what we've done forever, so we're ready," said Hepner-Zawodny.

As of Wednesday night, people living in Florida up to North Carolina are preparing for the storm and the volunteers are doing the same.

The executive director says getting out ahead of the storm is strategic in providing the best assistance after the hurricane moves through.

"Airports shut down, any type of transportation, roads could be flooded. So actually having people in place, staged, and ready, prepares us and prepares those people for what's to come," said Hepner-Zawodny.

Images have been circulating of what the storm left behind in Haiti including flooding, down trees, and collapsed bridges.

The American Red Cross says they are prepared for the worst and will offer a number of services to help people in need.

"Food and shelter, making sure that people that might be displaced have a place to stay. We'll start the case work process at that point, reconnecting families," said Hepner-Zawodny.

The American Red Cross just wrapped up assistance in Louisiana, so they are stretched very thin. If you'd like to donate or volunteer, click here.

Of course, the Red Cross isn't the only local organization heading down south to help with hurricane relief efforts. Both AEP and First Energy have sent crews to help.

First Energy sent 15 linesmen and several bucket trucks to Lake City, Florida to help Florida Power and Light with operations after the storm.

If you need to reconnect with a family that may be displaced after the storm, click here.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.