SUV crashes into building, catches fire at LA Fitness in Sylvania Township

Emergency crews responded to the LA Fitness center on Holland-Sylvania Road in Sylvania Township Wednesday after an SUV slammed into the building.

That SUV then caught fire, forcing everyone inside to evacuate.

The fire chief on the scene said they believe the driver had a medical emergency that caused him to lose control and hit the building.

"The story that the gentleman gave us was that he thought he passed out and when he came to, his car was against the building on fire," said Chief Jeff Kowalski.

The building was not damaged. The driver was checked out at an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

LA Fitness will open at its regular time Thursday.

