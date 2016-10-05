TPD on lookout for pocket guns in continued effort to take guns - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD on lookout for pocket guns in continued effort to take guns off streets

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

As Toledo police work to get a thousand guns off the streets annually, they’re faced with weapons being hidden anywhere and everywhere.

Often referred to as Saturday night specials, boot guns or pocket guns, the pint-sized weapons are meant for those with carried concealed weapons permits. 

“When an officer stops someone the first thing we want to do is say ‘show us your hands, show us your hands.’” “if they put their hands in their pocket pull it out quick so it’s more of a danger not seeing it,” said Officer Bob D’agostino. 

Because the pocket guns have become so popular among gang members, criminals and drug dealers, Toledo police constantly are trained and reminded about the importance of searching a suspect. Missing one of the guns could be a matter of life and death for an officer. 

“We find these guns in some of the strangest places, sometimes in their underwear or in socks. Somewhere you wouldn't expect them to have a gun, but this can be quite dangerous if you bring someone in custody with one of these,” said Lt. Heffernan. 

He says the department is on track to get as many guns off the streets this year, as they did last year. Right now more than 800 guns have been taken off of criminals.

