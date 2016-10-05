OH students miss school after failure to receive meningitis vaccination

Students throughout Ohio who did not receive the required meningitis vaccinations before the October deadline cannot go back to school until they do so. That has caused quite a rush on the organizations administering the vaccine.

If you chose to wait, you'll probably have to wait even longer.

The Toledo Lucas County Health Department's Shots-4-Tots and Teens program has been working hard to keep up with demand.

"There's no way to prepare besides excellent team work," said Kari Hepfinger of the health department. "We get 'em in and we get 'em out as fast as we possibly can."

As exclusion dates are set and parents are receiving their final notice, hundreds are rushing to the clinics. While the health regulations are set well in advance, the health department understands that people forget.

"It's important to get their children in," said Hepfinger. "It's important to think about it ahead of time. I know a lot of times people don't think about it, but it's extremely important to protect their kids."

The health department will have clinics open Thursday and Friday. For more information, click here.

