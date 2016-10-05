TPS teacher leads students through water conservation with a global perspective

Wanting to keep our water clean, a group of Toledo students collected data from our local streams, with a big goal in mind.

Students at the natural science and technology center were testing the water for everything from what lives in it, to maybe phosphates dissolved in it, to even E-coli.

"This is a great opportunity for the students to both get into their streams to make an assessment," said Kari Gerwin, Water Quality Planner for TMACOG. "A scientific assessment of their streams and then also to become familiar with these wonderful resources we have in our own backyard."

TPS students weren't afraid to get dirty to gather the data.

"There's a nationwide database of data we can input into the Globe Project," said Teague Tafelski, Natural Science Technology Student. "It's just a good way to monitor your water quality all across the country."

The students were taught the stream in the backyard of their schools connect them to water around the world.

"Water is a shared global resource," said Laura Schetter, Environment Educator Toledo Public Schools. "It is not just our own stream. This stream is connected to eventually every waterway in the world."

For some students, a career in environmental conservation is in their future. They're learning now what we do, or don't do to protect our water could have a lasting impact.

"Water connects us all in the world and it's very important," said Tafelski. "We have to start taking steps now to protect our water for future generations and life down the road. What we put into our water now can resurface and affect people 100 years from now."

The information the students gathered will be analyzed and presented at a conference in November.

Laura Schetter is in her first year with Toledo Public Schools. She brings a global perspective to water conservation. She started the H2You Project in 2015 while on a trip to the Arctic with National Geographic as a Grosvenor teacher fellow. While on the north pole she found a plastic water bottle on an uninhabited glacier island. At that moment she realized water connects us all.

Earlier this year, she was invited to go an on expedition to Antarctica, to further study the world's water from the south pole. Now she's sharing the global awareness of water with Toledo students.

A few weeks ago, Laura was awarded one of Toledo's 20 under 40 awards for her work in water conservation and sharing it with students in Northwest Ohio.

