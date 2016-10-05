Findlay City Council tables medical marijuana ban

Many cities across Ohio have made a decision on the recent legalization of medicinal marijuana, but one municipality has not come to a consensus.

Tuesday night, Findlay City Council had a split vote on their medicinal marijuana moratorium because city council members could not decide on how long that ban should last. The House bill legalizing medicinal marijuana allows for municipalities to enact a moratorium on the practice.

Though it has been a month since the bill went into effect, Findlay has not voted to pass or deny their ban. Council members wanted to make sure they all agreed on when the moratorium would be lifted.

Those who will vote on the moratorium say this confusion is due to State legislators not establishing clearer regulations before legalizing medicinal marijuana.

"They should have had the rules and regulations in place before it was passed and before Governor Kasich signed the bill. I think all the ducks should have been in a row, and they aren't." said Ron Monday, Findlay 3rd Ward City Councilman.

The next opportunity for a city council vote will be Tuesday October 18.



