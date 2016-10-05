88 Hancock Co. properties to be surveyed for possible diversion channel

This week, the next step in the Blanchard River Flood mitigation project began. 88 Hancock County property owners southwest of Findlay will receive notices in the mail that their property will be studied as potential locations for a proposed flood diversion channel.

Three surveys will take place during the remainder of the year. The first survey will study the Blanchard River for endangered freshwater mussels.

The other studies will look over the properties where the Eagle Creek diversion channel could possibly be built for potential wetlands and cultural archaeological sites.

"This would have been there next step had they continued the process. So, we're basically following the same procedure that would have needed to be followed if the (ARMY) Corps was still in charge." said Maumee Watershed Conservancy District project manager Steve Wilson.

Though the surveys shouldn't be too invasive, Farmers are still against the channel, saying the Findlay flooding problem is being displaced onto them.

"Basically yes, there is a flooding problem in Findlay. And to try to alleviate that, we feel, they're just trying to flood other places." said Gary Wilson, member of the Hancock County Farm Bureau.

To these farmers, the diversion channel is seemingly a forgone conclusion. But the Maumee Watershed Conservancy says while they are surveying for the channel, they're also looking over the Army Corps of engineers research to see if it is even necessary.

"We're running a parallel path here. We're gathering information about the lay of the land, so to speak." said Wilson. "And then following up with the Corps initial work to determine if the diversion channel is still a viable option."

Farmers will receive a second notices withing a week of survey crews arriving on their properties.

Work is slated to begin October 17.



