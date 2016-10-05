Vice Presidential candidate Mike Pence addresses enthusiastic crowd in Rossford

Donald Trump’s running mate, Indiana governor Mike Pence, brought his Vice Presidential campaign Friday night to Rossford.

Pence introduced himself to the crowd as a Christian, conservative and Republican.

The message of his 45 minute speech: he and Mr. Trump will unite the United States, not divide it.

“And Donald Trump’s vision is to revive America, a stronger America at home and abroad is going to win all the way to the White House come November 8th," said Governor Pence.

Pence ticked off a number of reasons why.

According to Pence, Mr. Trump will restore law and order to the country, end illegal immigration, strengthen the economy, lower taxes, protect second amendment rights and repeal Obamacare.

“To insure that we have the highest level of integrity in the highest office in the land, we must insure that Donald Trump is the next President of the United States," said Pence.

Mr. Pence took shots at Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton criticizing her record as Secretary of State, saying the world is more dangerous today because of her.

A Trump/Pence Administration will rebuild the military and have ‘peace through strength.

"We must not rest or relent for the next 32 days until we insure that Hillary Clinton will never be elected President of the United States,” said Pence.

Pence was preaching to the choir.

His speech resonated with the enthusiastic crowd.

“People think Washington is divided. They got to get the people together and get the Congress and Senators thinking on the same page,” said rally attendee Don Scaczek.

Rally attendee Whit Chesson agreed.

“I think it was a good speech. And made us think about what the country needs a new direction for," said Whit.

One of the questions people might ask is, why did the Trump Campaign choose a city and county which voted for President Barack Obama in the last two elections?

According to the Trump/Pence campaign Rossford was chosen because it's perfectly placed.

"We're the crossroads of the longest east-west running highway and the longest north-south running highway," said Mike Scott, Rossford City Administrator. "So the turnpike and 75. Within a five hour drive we have 60% of the population in the United States."

Despite Rossford being a blue collar town and usually voting Democrat, it's potential to draw in large manufacturing businesses is in alignment with some of Donald Trump’s economic policy.

That's what one Trump supporter said.

"Anything that would bring more jobs would definitely be a positive influence for any community," said Michael Devore, Trump supporter. "He also wants to do a little bit of changes to the import and export. We're importing way more than we export and to even that out would help create new jobs."

City officials also believe choosing Rossford over a city like Bowling Green allows the Republican VP nominee to draw from nearby areas.

"'We are looking for this to draw from Findlay and Bowling Green and down that way," Scott said. "From Toledo and really from all over the area. Again we are a regional partner.”

Before making his way to Rossford, Governor Pence made a stop at Tony Packo’s in east Toledo.

His campaign bus, along with plenty of secret service parked outside, while the VP candidate went in and ordered a hot dog.

It was quite a thrill for his waitress, who was already having a pretty good day.

“Number 1, I was already here, I got a birthday party... oh my God, it was wonderful," said Cynthia Allison,” who served Governor Pence.

Pence did sign a bun to be put on the wall.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.