Money Talks News: Pet Health Insurance

Caring for pets can be expensive, especially when unexpected medical issues come up.

An unexpected trip to the vet can cost big bucks. The American Pet Products Association estimates pet owners spent $15.4 billion on vet care last year.

One way to take a bite out of those bills? By getting pet insurance.

"Ten to 15 percent of the clients who come in have pet insurance and it's on the rise,” said Summer Heyerly, of Imperial Point Animal Hospital.

The problem with insurance for your animal, is that it’s not the same thing as insurance for people. People insurance has all kinds of stuff that is regulated. However, a lot of animal insurances are not. So you’ve got to ask a lot of questions to know what you’re getting.

“Are there pre-existing conditions that are excluded from the policy I'm about to instate with you? They need to answer those questions for you,” said Heyerly.

Also, be sure to ask your Vet what might be best, because they are the ones dealing with it the most.

Bottom line? Finding insurance for your pet doesn’t have to be rough, just take a look at various policies, ask a lot of questions and read the fine print.

