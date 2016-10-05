Rising Childcare Costs: How families are coping

Parents know, the cost of childcare is a huge expense. In fact, a new report shows childcare has doubled in cost since 2009.

Rebecca Hanna is a mother of four. At first, she and her husband were able to rely on family to babysit.

"We actually lived by our family at first, so when I went to work, our family would help out," said Rebecca.

But eventually the Hanna's moved too far for family to help and the math just didn't add up to work and pay for childcare. She says she was looking to pay at minimum $10 an hour for three children.

"My husband was on call 24 hours a day, so it was literally impossible for me to have a job if we didn't have a sitter and at the rate that they cost, it wasn't worth it," said Rebecca.

Rebecca is like many moms and dads, choosing to stay at home because childcare is just too expensive. In fact, a recent report from the think tank New America, shows on average, it costs $9,589 a year for childcare, compared to $9,410 for in state college tuition.

A family earning at the median household income would need to spend 18 percent of its income on childcare.

With the election coming up, both candidates have plans for how they can address the issue. Donald Trump's plan calls for allowing parents to fully deduct child care expenses from their income taxes and provides guaranteed paid maternity leave.

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton is calling for Universal Pre-K and a cap on costs.

Unfortunately, Rebecca isn't hopeful for any change.

"All the candidates have ideas on what could work. It's very rare we see good results from their high hopes," said Rebecca.

