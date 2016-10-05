Lucas County emergency response exercise

Local fire crews, along with HazMat crews were all working together to prep for any local emergency.

The Lucas County Local Emergency Planning Committee conducted their real-life scenario this morning. The scenario included a tanker leaking hazardous material.

Every four years, full scale emergency exercises, just like this one you see here are put on by the local emergency planning committee.

Careful planning goes into these scenarios.

When conducting the exercises, multiple objectives must be evaluated to meet Ohio EPA standards.

Leaders were standing by around the scene, observing each step taken by the local crews.

The Chairman of the Local Emergency Planning Committee, Tim O'Brien says it's one thing to go through training, and see plans on paper...but the way to really evaluate is through these full-scale exercises.

Tim O'Brien says, "We find out there's issues when we work it out, there's a lot of communications that have to take place when we are dealing with multiple agencies throughout the county and the state agencies that are involved as well.”

O'Brien tells me this also allows different agencies to work together to make sure they are on the same page.

Barry Cousino, Springfield Fire Chief says, "A hazardous material spill that was producing a fume that caused some evacuation, and we also had a victim that needed to be decontaminated."

Everything in this scenario looked real, from the victim lying in the street, to police cars blocking off the surrounding streets.

The evacuation in the exercise came from students at a nearby school, Crissey Elementary.

A part of the scenario was students breathing in the hazardous fumes.

Emergency Planning leaders tell me this elementary school is so close to a railroad where trains pass by carrying hazardous waste, it was important to include the students.

The principal of Crissey Elementary, Oatis Amick says they were able to practice their evacuation plan the last few weeks.

He was pleased with how smoothly everything went today.

Oatis Amick, "They loaded the buses, no complaints, no talking, they did a wonderful job coming back, they did a great job, and the teachers did a great job too."

