Sandusky Co. Humane Society needs homes for rescued huskies

The Humane Society of Sandusky County, has hit its capacity with both cats and dogs this week after a large scale rescue of 21 huskies. And it may take a while to make room for more new animals.

The huskies were recovered from a single home earlier this week by the Humane Society of Sandusky County. But, it could be weeks until they are ready to be adopted out.



After a call from the Dog Warden's office came in on Monday, members of the Humane Society found the 21 huskies living in filthy conditions indoors.

The dogs were surrendered by the owner, and they were moved to the shelter.

But with only 14 kennels, and some already occupied, the Humane society had to move some off site.

"Some of the huskies are being held at the Dog Warden's because we can not accommodate all of those." said Pam Babione, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Sandusky County.

The dogs are said to be well fed and in good health in spite of their living conditions.

The dogs are all named and have known birthdays.

But it seems that the huskies have never interacted with another human outside of their owner.

"Not socialized, I don't think they really know what other people are." said Medical Lead Emily Mulligan. "They have had one person in the house and I don't know if they were ever let out."

The humane society believes they can rehabilitate the huskies to the point of being adopted, but it will take weeks of work with volunteers to become acclimated to other people.



"The more they learn that this interaction is okay, that we're not going hurt to them. Then we'll bring the public in and let these guys see that people are people and none of us are gonna hurt them." said Mulligan.



Anyone interested in adopting one of the huskies can apply online now, but will have to wait until October 17th at the earliest to see the dog in person.



Emily Mulligan says because the man genuinely cared for the animals, complied with the seizure, and may have an apparent hoarding issue, no charges were filed.



"We know better, and that's why we went in to help. That is why the fact that he did surrender the animals, we are not going to press charges because this gentleman needs help himself." she said. "Our main goal was to get the animals to a safe place where they can be taken care of and have a better life."



The humane society also contacted the Sandusky County Health Department regarding the owners living conditions.

