TPD searches for hit-and-run perp - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD searches for hit-and-run perp

(Source: Toledo Police Department) (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Police Department is searching for the perpetrator of a hit-and-run.

The incident happened on Sept. 30 a little before midnight in the 4600 block of Suder Avenue in north Toledo.

The driver of the vehicle hit and seriously injured a 73-year-old man and drove off.

Anyone with information should please Crime Stoppers at (419) 255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly