TPS students test local watershed quality

Students at Toledo Public Schools took part in a student watershed program.

The students at the Natural Science Technology Center spent the morning testing for physical, chemical and biological impacts on the stream behind their school.

They tested the velocity of the stream and gathered marine specimens.

Students say this experience is better than just reading about water quality in a textbook.

"It's very cool because everybody in the world interacts with water in one way or another. So the water in this creek can affect somebody in Europe or in South America. So what little bit we do here can have an affect all over the world, which is really cool, and without technology still being able to affect all over the world like we do," said Teague Tafelski, a Junior at the Natural Science Technology Center.

The students will analyze their data and present what they found at a conference in November.

