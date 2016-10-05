FBI seeks unidentified man in connection to child sexual assault - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

FBI seeks unidentified man in connection to child sexual assault

The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying an unknown man who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation. 

According to authorities, videos containing John Doe 37 first came to the attention of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June of 2014. The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced in April of 2012. In addition, audio from the animated film "The
Land Before Time" can be heard in the background of the videos.

John Doe 37 is described as a white male with brown hair and wearing dark-framed glasses. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov

