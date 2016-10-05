Kent State students form clown cleanup crew

In the wake of creepy clowns terrorizing communities around the country, students at Kent State University decided to take matters into their own hands with a group clown chase.

In a Twitter video, posted by one of the students, dozens of people are seen chasing and shouting at clown impersonators on campus.

why we out here chasing the clowns?? pic.twitter.com/xFaaVKEMcJ — Mar. (@JamarRobinsonJr) October 4, 2016

Unfortunately, there is no information on the success of the clown cleanup crew.

