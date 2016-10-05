Kent State students form clown cleanup crew - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Kent State students form clown cleanup crew

KENT, OH (WTOL) -

In the wake of creepy clowns terrorizing communities around the country, students at Kent State University decided to take matters into their own hands with a group clown chase.

In a Twitter video, posted by one of the students, dozens of people are seen chasing and shouting at clown impersonators on campus.

Unfortunately, there is no information on the success of the clown cleanup crew.

