Halloween 2016: Costume ideas that won't break the bank - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Halloween 2016: Costume ideas that won't break the bank

Reporting by Sara Shouhayib, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(WTOL) -

It's October! And Halloween is just around the corner! 

If you're already planning your costume, you're ahead of the game. 

But just in case you haven't, here are a few ideas that won't break the bank: 

  • Happy penguin: Average Halloween costume = $45 but average at Saver's thrift shop is $25
  • Unicorn: $19.99 for head band & apron tutu
  • Zombie: $10 for thrift dress bloodied up with fake blood by the store & zombie mask  
  • Deviled Egg: $24.99 total 
  • Cave woman: $19.99 for outfit & $8.99 for bag of bones 
  • Pig: $1.99 for ears $2.99 for nose $5.99 for sweatshirt

Mobile Users: Click Here!

Share your costume ideas by sending a photo to pics@wtol.com!

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly