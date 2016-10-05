Halloween 2016: Costume ideas that won't break the bank

It's October! And Halloween is just around the corner!

If you're already planning your costume, you're ahead of the game.

But just in case you haven't, here are a few ideas that won't break the bank:

Happy penguin: Average Halloween costume = $45 but average at Saver's thrift shop is $25

Unicorn: $19.99 for head band & apron tutu

Zombie: $10 for thrift dress bloodied up with fake blood by the store & zombie mask

Deviled Egg: $24.99 total

Cave woman: $19.99 for outfit & $8.99 for bag of bones

Pig: $1.99 for ears $2.99 for nose $5.99 for sweatshirt

