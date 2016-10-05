Lenawee County party store robbed twice in 24 hours - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lenawee County party store robbed twice in 24 hours

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

A party store in Lenawee County experienced two break-ins within a 24-hour period.

The Springs Party Store located at 9672 West US 223 in Rome Township had its first break-in on October 3 at 2:06 a.m. when deputies responded to the alarm at the store.

After viewing the security video, it appears that four individuals wearing ski masks and jackets broke down the glass door of the establishment while carrying three guns and a crowbar.

The footage also shows the four perpetrators leaving the store after the alarm went off, before escaping into a car that was waiting for them behind the store. The thieves fled US-223.

The individuals reportedly stole four cigarette cartons and $40 in cash.

The Springs Party Store was then robbed a second time on Oct. 4 at 3:02 a.m.

Upon viewing the second security video, officers saw four individuals again wearing ski masks and jackets but only carrying one gun, rob 15 cigarette cartons from the store before taking off in another vehicle on US-223.

Deputies believe that both of these incidents were done by the same individuals, and some of the items recovered from the scene show that one of the perpetrators may have contact with the Wood County Ohio Public Defenders Office.

If you have any information on either of these incidents, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (517) 266-6161 or (877) 276-8477. You can also anonymously text LENAWEE to 274637 with any tips or submit a tip online here.

