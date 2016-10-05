Lenawee County party store robbed twice in 24 hours

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A party store in Lenawee County experienced two break-ins within a 24-hour period.

The Springs Party Store located at 9672 West US 223 in Rome Township had its first break-in on October 3 at 2:06 a.m. when deputies responded to the alarm at the store.

After viewing the security video, it appears that four individuals wearing ski masks and jackets broke down the glass door of the establishment while carrying three guns and a crowbar.

The footage also shows the four perpetrators leaving the store after the alarm went off, before escaping into a car that was waiting for them behind the store. The thieves fled US-223.

The individuals reportedly stole four cigarette cartons and $40 in cash.

The Springs Party Store was then robbed a second time on Oct. 4 at 3:02 a.m.

Upon viewing the second security video, officers saw four individuals again wearing ski masks and jackets but only carrying one gun, rob 15 cigarette cartons from the store before taking off in another vehicle on US-223.

Deputies believe that both of these incidents were done by the same individuals, and some of the items recovered from the scene show that one of the perpetrators may have contact with the Wood County Ohio Public Defenders Office.

If you have any information on either of these incidents, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (517) 266-6161 or (877) 276-8477. You can also anonymously text LENAWEE to 274637 with any tips or submit a tip online here.

