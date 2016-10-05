Lucas County Children Services trains new foster families in wake of heroin epidemic

People interested in becoming foster families in Lucas County are coming together for a training session.

The training is one of several sessions people have to participate in to become a foster parent.

Right now, Lucas County Children Services has a campaign to recruit 400 new foster families, as more children are coming in because of the heroin epidemic.

"You don't have to be wealthy; you don't have to own your own home. You just have to show us that you have a clean record, that you have sufficient income to handle your own needs and that you just care for kids," said Julie Malkin, PIO for Lucas County Children Services.

Meantime, the department also has Issue 20 on the November ballot.

If the levy fails, the department will lose $10 million that goes directly to the care of abused and neglected children. The department would also have to lay off 75 to 90 staff members.

