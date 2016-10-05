Metroparks call for deer hunting, Toledo City Council objects

Toledo City Council and Metropark leaders are butting heads on a local deer cull.

Metropark officials want to allow people to kill deer at parks within city limits, but city council members say it's illegal.

"It is against Toledo municipal code to hunt or to discharge a firearm, so in my opinion, and the opinion of apparently also our law department, the Metroparks cannot cull the deer without violating the Toledo municipal code," said Rob Ludeman, Toledo City Councilman.

Lawyers for both parties will make the final decision in the coming weeks.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.