City of Toledo makes thousands off overweight trucks

A crackdown on overweight trucks in the city of Toledo is bringing in big money.

In just the last 6 months, police issued 150 tickets for those trucks, resulting in more than 64,000 dollars for the city.

City leaders hope this will help preserve our roads and keep trucks out of residential areas they should not be on.

"The weight of the trucks can cause damage to the pavement, and with all the outcry over the condition of our streets over the last couple of years, I think that it's prudent for us to watch that," said Rob Ludeman, Toledo City Councilman.

The money from the fines goes to the city's general fund.

