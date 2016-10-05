Woman accused of beating priest with hammer pleads not guilty by - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman accused of beating priest with hammer pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

Frances Wilhelm (Source: WTOL) Frances Wilhelm (Source: WTOL)
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A Putnam County woman accused of beating a retired Roman Catholic priest with a hammer was in court Wednesday. 

Frances Wilhelm, 64, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Police say she attacked Father Herman Scherger, 86, with a claw hammer after he pulled into his driveway on Labor Day. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Wilhelm was indicted by a Grand Jury on felonious assault charges and attempted murder. 

Her bond was set at $250,000 with no 10 percent.

Her next court date has not yet been set. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly