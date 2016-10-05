Drivers may see delays as Berdan ramp to I-75 SB closes permanently

The Berdan ramp is now closed for good, It's all a part of the I-75/475 widening project. Drivers are now directed by signs to take a detour to still get on southbound I-75.

The Ohio Department of Transportation plans to eventually build a new interchange at Willys Parkway and Jeep Parkway, but that's not set to open until 2018.

ODOT leaders say because the interstate area was built around the former Jeep Plant, the amount of ramps need to be consolidated for safety reasons. ODOT is also warning drivers to slow down and take their time because of the new change.

I-75 southbound lanes are also being shifted onto new pavement between Berdan and Central Ave.

People working in the area say, things were quite chaotic during rush hour Wednesday morning as people were driving up to get on the ramp, only to realize it's closed.

One woman says she saw cars weaving in and out of lanes once they noticed the ramp was closed.

"I was actually out here earlier taking a break and watched about 20 cars get up and not know what to do. They all had to go around the block and find a new route," said Andrea Franklin.

She's an employee of the Pita Pit restaurant on Haverhill and Berdan, directly across from the closure. She says this ramp closing, along with the construction in the area has effected business.

"It seems like we are losing a little bit of customers because a lot of people do hop on the freeway and stop in here beforehand. With the ramp now closed for good, ODOT leaders ask drivers follow the detour signs," said Andrea Franklin.

The signs take you up and around the two roundabouts, and then direct you to the Phillips Avenue ramp. However, if you're not paying attention, these changes, can be confusing.

"People are used to going one way or doing a certain route but all of a sudden, they've got new signs up, you can't do this, you can't do that," said Mark Johnson.

ODOT leaders want to remind you, it is important even when you are taking the detour, to slow down and pay attention.

Eventually, drivers will be redirected again to the new Willy's and Jeep Parkway interchange, but it's not set to open until 2018.

