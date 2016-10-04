Clinton campaign says voters can expect VA Sen. Kaine to be a convincer in chief to voters

Ahead of the vice-presidential debate, WTOL reached out to both campaigns to ask what voters in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan could expect during the debate.

In an interview with Clinton campaign deputy manager Marlon Marshall, he said voters should expect Virginia Senator Kaine to not only be an explainer, but a convincer in chief to voters as well.

“I think he's going to talk tonight about his own interactions with the Secretary. He knows the Secretary left law school and went and worked for the Children's Defense Fund and has been fighting for kids and families for over 30 years,” said Marshall.

He said Kaine will make the case that working families will do better under a Clinton presidency that will focus on growing the economy, through good paying jobs and improving education.

