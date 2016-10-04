52,000 OH high schoolers earning credits for free under College Credit Plus program

High school students and their parents in Ohio are saving millions of dollars thanks to a program that just finished its first year. It's called College Credit Plus and 52,000 Ohio students are taking advantage of it.

In a roundtable discussion at the University of Toledo on Tuesday morning, some of the leading educators in the state and Northwest Ohio talked about the status of higher education. Also attending were high school students like Marisa Sturm who are also in college.

“I didn't think I would ever be able to take college classes and get this far ahead and just get it out of the way,” said Sturm.

Sturm is a senior at Bowsher High School but is also taking Sociology, American Government, and Math 1200 classes at the University of Toledo.

The College Credit Plus program lets her do it free of charge as she's trying to become a cardio-thoracic surgeon.

“My mom loves the fact that it's free and I get to save money. Who doesn't want to save money? I think saving money is the biggest option because a lot of kids don't get the chance to go to college because they don't have the money," said Sturm.

The Ohio Department of Higher Education says 15 percent of Ohio high school juniors and seniors took college classes in the first year of College Credit Plus, and combined, families saved more than $110 million in tuition.

John Carey, the Chancellor for the Ohio Department of Higher Education said after the roundtable discussion, “There are some students that are ready

earlier than others to pursue college and it gives them more opportunity because we need more Ohioans with higher education skills, whether it be Associate degrees, Bachelor's degrees, or advanced degrees.”

All public high schools are required to hold information sessions for parents, and they're usually in February or March. Students must decide if they want to apply for the college courses by April 1.

WTOL 11's Tim Miller also asked Carey about campaign promises by Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton of free college tuition to 4 year public schools.

Carey said he's not sure if it's realistic.

“I think that if you make it free to everyone, I don't know what the implications are as far as the value of the education. But it's definitely a discussion that's ongoing.”



