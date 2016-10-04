Toledo Area Humane Society unveils new 'real life' room

The Toledo area Humane Society just opened up a 'real life' room in their new location to help dogs come in, decompress and simulate a real home environment.

Cubbie is one of the dogs in the care of the Humane Society, has been there for nearly a month. His owners turned in because of his anxiety during storms.

In his kennel, he experiences similar anxiety when he hears other dogs barking. However, once he is in this real life room, his behavior totally changes.

“It allows us to kind of give them a release from that, where they can come and calm down, decompress, and it also kind of lets us kind of evaluate how they are going to be in a real life setting, in a home setting,” said Jessica Lavalley.

Another cool part of the room is the new treat cam monitoring system. The camera allows owners – or in this case, employees, to stream live video on their phones to monitor the dog’s behavior. It even allows you to talk to the dog.

Not all dogs need to use the room, but the ones who do spend time there are able to be strategically placed with owners.

“It really gives our staff and volunteers a better feel of the dog, so that we can pair them up with the exact home life that they need,” said Lavalley.

Humane Society leaders hope more dogs get adopted after their time spent in the room.

