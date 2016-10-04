BBB: Watch out for catfishing

Catfishing is a scam where men and women are tricked into thinking they are having online relationships with people, but they have never actually met. It’s a scam many crooks use to cheat people out of thousands of dollars.

The latest scam is a man called Jeffrey Curtis who claims to own a diesel engine business in Virginia but he is in Cyprus.

It appears he has several women in the United States who believe they have a romance with him. Some have even sent him thousands of dollars.

Catfish romances may start on sites like Match.com, but the lover quickly asks you to move off the site.

He claims to be a U.S. citizen but is just temporarily working overseas. He wants to come and marry you, but sudden expenses have arisen and he needs you to help.

The relationship is a fraud.

