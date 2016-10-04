Toledo's District 4 to host Town Hall on income tax renewal

The city of Toledo’s councilwoman Yvonne Harper (District 4) will host a Town Hall meeting to explain to residents why they should renew the existing three-quarter percent tax.

City administrators will be at the meeting to answer questions about the money will be spent and it’s impact on Toledo’s future.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Nexus Health Facility at 1415 Jefferson Ave at 6 p.m. in downtown Toledo.

For more information, contact Toledo City Council at 419-245-1050.

