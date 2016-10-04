University of Toledo political scientist previews VP debate

Vice presidential candidates Tim Kaine and Mike Pence get their turn on the debate stage Tuesday night. It's the only time the two will go head-to-head.

With both VP candidates relatively unknown, Political Science Chair at the University of Toledo, Sam Nelson says people may be tuning in to see who would be better fit to be president, if need be.

Nelson expects more substance from the VP candidates than maybe what we got in the first presidential debate.

"I think they'll focus more on the policies of the two campaigns, probably things that are consistent with what other Republicans and Democrats expect them to say and go at it on a more detailed level," said Nelson.

He expects the candidates will also get pressed on their differences with the top of the ticket, and they will likely have to defend their respective campaign.

"Mike Pence may need to answer some questions about Donald Trump's taxes. Tim Kaine may need to answer questions about emails or something else," said Nelson.

As far as moving the needle in the polls, Nelson says, don't expect much, but Pence may have a bigger battle than Kaine.

"There's not a lot of movement you can make out of a vice presidential debate so he needs to land a couple of good critiques or a couple of good lines to get some positive coverage and a little momentum back after Clinton's performance in the debate on Monday," said Nelson.

Nelson says it will be a while before we know whether tonight's debate has any impact on polling. We're still waiting to see the full impacts of last week's presidential debate.

