Help victims of Hurricane Matthew with Impact with Hope

Impact with Hope and its partners are collecting supplies for the victims of Hurricane Matthew.

Items needed include:

Non-perishable food items such as 50 lb. bags of rice

Personal hygiene items

Shovels

55 gallon plastic bags

Hand tools

Supplies for clean up

Blankets

Flashlights and batteries

Diapers

Monetary donations to help with shipping costs is also needed.

Drop-off Sites:

Impact with Hope distribution center, 905 Farnsworth in Waterville, OH

Tireman Stores in Toledo area, Findlay, OH and Monroe, MI

Hilton Garden Inn, Levis commons and Perrysburg, OH

Church on Strayer, 3000 Strayer Road in Maumee, OH.

"We need you. They need you. If you're family or friends are in that area and if you were there, you would want someone to reach out and help you," said Lorna Cervantes, Impact with Hope COO.

For more information, or to learn more about ways to help call 419-878-8548 or visit impactwithhope.com.

