Police identify woman in Allen Co. bank robbery photos

Police have identified the woman involved in a bank robbery of a Fifth Third Bank on Harding Highway in Allen County

Kaylee Nicole Shoopman, 26, of Pandora Ohio is being held on a suspicion of aggravated robbery. 

Shoopman was taken into custody after she was seen in a vehicle Monday that matched the description of the car that was seen leaving the scene of the bank robbery. 

She is also a suspect in the robbery that happened at the same Fifth Third Bank last week.

