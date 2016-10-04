Traffic backed up on westbound I-475 near Sylvania split after r - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Traffic backed up on westbound I-475 near Sylvania split after rollover crash

(WTOL)

Traffic is backed up on Westbound I-475 west of Corey Road due to a single-car, roll-over accident near the Sylvania Split with U.S. 23. 

The vehicle is just below the Holland-Sylvania road overpass above I-475 Westbound. 

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

