Traffic backed up on westbound I-475 near Sylvania split after rollover crash

Traffic is backed up on Westbound I-475 west of Corey Road due to a single-car, roll-over accident near the Sylvania Split with U.S. 23.

The vehicle is just below the Holland-Sylvania road overpass above I-475 Westbound.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.