Toledo police look for suspect in armed robbery at south Toledo GameStop

Toledo police need your help finding a man seen robbing a GameStop in south Toledo.  

Police say the man came into the GameStop on Glendale Avenue on Sept. 25 and robbed the store at gunpoint.

The suspect is described as a white male about 6 feet tall and around 200 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.  

