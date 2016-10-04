Thieves live stream crime on social media - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Thieves live stream crime on social media

(Source: Toledo Police Department's Facebook page) (Source: Toledo Police Department's Facebook page)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police identified thieves after they live streamed their crime on social media. 

Police posted the video to the department's Facebook page in hopes of identifying the two women.

"If you are going to steal items from a store you probably shouldn't stream it on your social media. If anyone recognizes either of these 2 young ladies, we'd like to talk to them"

And it worked! 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly