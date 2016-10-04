Ottawa Hills Sgt. on administrative leave after allegedly hitting building while driving drunk

An Ottawa Hills police sergeant is on administrative leave after being arrested for an OVI Tuesday.

Sgt. Dana Mullins reportedly crashed her personal vehicle into the Coral Ridge Apartments while off-duty.

An investigation into the incident was conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, and Sgt. Mullins was subsequently arrested for an OVI.

Formal charges against Mullins are pending blood test results.

An internal affairs investigation is underway.

Mullins has been with the Ottawa Hills Police Department since 1998 and was promoted to sergeant last year.

