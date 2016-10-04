Vice presidential debate between Tim Kaine and Mike Pence

The two vice presidential candidates will debate at Longwood College, Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET. (Source: AP)

Welcome to the live blog and live stream of the vice presidential debate between Republican Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana and Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia.

The debate will be held at Longwood College in Virginia and will begin at 9 p.m. ET on WTOL 11 and FOX 36. It will run without commercial interruption.

The location for the debate was determined before the presidential candidates announced their running mates.

According to a CBS Poll, as the Vice Presidential candidates prepare to meet for their first and only debate, voters are more likely than not to think each of these Vice Presidential candidates could serve effectively as President if they needed to stop into the job. Polling indicates, 37 percent think Kaine has the ability to do so and 41 percent think Pence has the ability to do so, with a sizable percentage of voters who don't have an opinion either way.

Though the 2016 Vice Presidential candidates remain largely unknown to voters nationwide, both have net positive ratings, compared to the candidates at the top of the ticket.

Seven in 10 voters say they plan to tune in to the Vice Presidential debate, including 47 percent who are very likely to watch. More Republican voters say they are very likely to watch than Democrats or Independents.

