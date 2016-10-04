FBI, Ottawa Co. Sheriff's Office release rendering of woman found dead in 1975

The Federal Bureau of Investigation along with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is releasing new information to the public in hopes of identifying the body of an unknown woman found dead back in 1975.

Officials say the woman's body was found floating in about 10 feet of water in Mud Creek by two hunters back in October of 1975. But the case went cold, though it was never closed.

Now, almost 41 years later, police are using new technology to create a rendering of what she may have looked like.

Police say it is believed that the woman had been dead for anywhere up to 72 hours when she was found. Her death was ruled by the coroner's office as questionable.

The deputy who originally responded to the scene says he believes that foul play was involved in the case and that it was not a suicide.

"She was naked, she didn't have any clothes on and she was caked in mud. I mean, it didn't act like a suicide to me," said former Ottawa County Sheriff Jerry Terry.

Police also say she is believed to have been between 20 and 30 years of age. She was 5'4", 140-150 pounds, with medium length brown/reddish hair and brown or hazel eyes. They say she had pierced ears but was not wearing any earrings at the time she was found. She also had widely spaced teeth and poor dental health. She was a smoker and had given birth to at least one child, possibly within a year of her death. She did not have any scars, birthmarks, or tattoos.

"Any bit of information will bring us closer to determining who she was and eventually why she was left at that tributary almost 41 years ago," said Ken Keppler, FBI special agent in charge.

A photo of the ring she was wearing when discovered is also being released.

Anyone with any information regarding the individual or the ring is urged to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 419-734-4404 or the FBI, Toledo Resident Agency at 419-243-6122.

