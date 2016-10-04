ProMedica offers FREE mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ProMedica is offering FREE mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast cancer is a leading cause of death here in Northwest Ohio. Between 2008 to 2012, our area saw more than 1,800 new cases and nearly a thousand deaths.

One in every eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, but the American Cancer Society says your chance of survival increases through early detection.

Tuesday at Bay Park Hospital in Oregon, patients could sign up for an appointment to get these free exams. ProMedica's Women's Services is using a grant from Susan G. Komen of Northwest Ohio to give women and men the opportunity to get mammograms.

ProMedica said using this grant funding allows them to serve those who are 40 and older, and have no insurance or high deductibles. Getting these exams every two years is critical in detecting what could be life-threatening breast cancer.

The Director of Women's Services says these programs let them reach out to the underserved population in Toledo.

"This will be our sixth year in a row of getting to do these and I think with insurances and different things changing that's changed a little bit but generally we get a very good amount of people signed up," said Kay Smith Director of Women's Services at ProMedica. "They cry. They're happy because they wouldn't have gotten this done without it. So it's generally a really good experience for them."

ProMedica said that during the morning screening they saw 10 patients.

This was ProMedica's last mammogram screening of the year, but they are taking names for next year.

You can call 419-690-8880 to get more information and put your name on the list.

