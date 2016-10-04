Semi crash on SB I-280 at Manhattan causes delays

A semi crash on southbound I-280 at Manhattan Blvd caused major delays Tuesday morning.
Toledo police say the semi jack-knifed into a wall and was leaking fuel. A sand truck was called out to the scene.
No injuries were reported.
