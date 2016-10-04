Semi crash on SB I-280 at Manhattan causes delays - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Semi crash on SB I-280 at Manhattan causes delays

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A semi crash on southbound I-280 at Manhattan Blvd caused major delays Tuesday morning. 

Toledo police say the semi jack-knifed into a wall and was leaking fuel. A sand truck was called out to the scene. 

No injuries were reported. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly