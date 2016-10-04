Nearly 2,000 customers without power in Toledo Tuesday morning - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Nearly 2,000 customers without power in Toledo Tuesday morning

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Nearly 2,000 customers were without power in Toledo Tuesday morning.

It happened in the area of Bancroft and Ashland. Police were on scene. 

The cause of the outage is still unknown. 

Power has since been restored. 

